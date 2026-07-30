Cim LLC Lowers Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Cim LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 190,552 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 113,560 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $5,566,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $292,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial set a $32.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

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