Cim LLC Takes $3.87 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. Cim LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 788.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $363.28 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.50 and a 12-month high of $382.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $337.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.22.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,270. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,378,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $8,243,923. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $364.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Krystal Biotech

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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