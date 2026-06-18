Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,317 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here