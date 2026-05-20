Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Holdings Lifted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,450 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 87,192 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

More Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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