Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,817 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 518 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock worth $1,230,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The business's fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $469.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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