Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Acquired by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,387 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $117.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $461.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here