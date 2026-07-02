Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,920 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $117.01 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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