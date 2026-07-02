Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 612.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $140.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $121.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.62.

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Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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