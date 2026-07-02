Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,252,372 shares of the company's stock worth $5,036,712,000 after purchasing an additional 189,548 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,196,783 shares of the company's stock worth $3,990,422,000 after buying an additional 1,326,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,887,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,954,307,000 after buying an additional 846,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $140.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $147.96. The business's 50 day moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average is $121.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

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