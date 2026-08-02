Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,281 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,307 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock worth $43,873,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Citigroup by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,496,000 after acquiring an additional 365,041 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 132,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,453 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $132.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

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