Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the bank's stock after selling 205,463 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saun Bruce Van sold 129,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $9,323,623.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,140,763 shares in the company, valued at $82,214,789.41. This represents a 10.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.1%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

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