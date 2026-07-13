Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 18,838 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,810 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:NOW opened at $107.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $210.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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