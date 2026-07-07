Clare Market Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,586 Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,586 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $466.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $467.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.44 and a 12-month high of $497.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. This trade represents a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total transaction of $173,612.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,282.87. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,009 shares of company stock worth $5,232,471. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

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