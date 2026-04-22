Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 328,034 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 1,890.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,386 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 328,034 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.8% of Clarity Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,752,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Altria Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MO

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,221,318.33. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $70.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 103.16%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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