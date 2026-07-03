Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock worth $402,627,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock worth $291,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,749 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $136,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,259,000 after buying an additional 1,031,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.57.

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here