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ClearAlpha Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • ClearAlpha Technologies LP disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Sandisk, buying 897 shares valued at about $213,000. The filing comes amid broader institutional interest in the stock, with several large funds adding to their positions.
  • Sandisk reported strong quarterly results, including EPS of $23.41 versus analyst estimates of $14.17 and revenue of $5.95 billion, up 251% year over year. The company also issued Q4 2026 guidance of 30.0 to 33.0 EPS.
  • Analysts remain generally bullish on Sandisk, with multiple firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. At the same time, some market watchers have warned the shares may be overbought after a sharp rally and recent record highs.
  • Interested in Sandisk? Here are five stocks we like better.

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 897 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after acquiring an additional 904,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after acquiring an additional 828,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,545 shares in the last quarter.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,167.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,366.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $791.01.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDK shares. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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