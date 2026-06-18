Clearline Capital LP Purchases 44,740 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,715 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $289.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $324.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,871,891.04. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,291 shares of company stock valued at $32,627,131. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here