Clearline Capital LP Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,278 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 111,025 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Clearline Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,300,457 shares of company stock worth $274,041,153 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

NVIDIA’s bond sale drew strong demand, with reports that the company booked about $85 billion in orders for its jumbo debt offering. That suggests investors still see NVDA as a high-quality credit and gives the company more flexibility to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted continued AI demand and upbeat commentary around NVIDIA’s growth, including strong revenue, expanding margins, and analyst views that the stock still looks attractive relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Recent partnerships and ecosystem wins, including HPE’s AI Factory expansion with NVIDIA and other data-center related deals, reinforce NVDA’s central role in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Article Title

NVIDIA executives, including Jensen Huang, continued to promote AI as a long-term driver for U.S. manufacturing and jobs, but these comments were mostly thematic and did not include a new financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Article Title

Multiple reports warned that NVIDIA could face an AI funding squeeze as customers and infrastructure partners rely more heavily on debt and become more disciplined about capital spending. That concern is weighing on sentiment across AI stocks, including NVDA. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Article Title

Short-seller Jim Chanos’ comparison of the AI buildout to the dot-com era added to worries that the current AI capex boom could eventually slow or disappoint, pressuring sentiment on NVIDIA and peers. Negative Sentiment: There were also repeated headlines about NVIDIA being “under pressure” and lagging some semiconductor peers, reflecting investor concern that the stock may be pausing after a huge run and facing valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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