Clearline Capital LP Sells 29,401 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,671 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 29,401 shares during the period. Sandisk comprises 0.8% of Clearline Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP's holdings in Sandisk were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandisk by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

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Sandisk Trading Down 1.6%

SNDK stock opened at $1,958.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,167.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,366.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $791.01.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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