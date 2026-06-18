Clearline Capital LP Sells 36,296 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Clearline Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 36,296 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 2.4% of Clearline Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clearline Capital LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

MU stock opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $718.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,110.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $831.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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