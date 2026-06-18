Clough Capital Partners L P Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,532 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 100,515 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,620,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 775,652 shares of the technology company's stock worth $98,578,000 after acquiring an additional 631,315 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,926,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,573,764. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $420.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.11. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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