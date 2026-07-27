Clough Capital Partners L P Has $37.44 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,349 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up 3.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PulteGroup alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,443 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,625,000. Bayhunt Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $4,183,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,473 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded PulteGroup from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $128.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.49 and a 12 month high of $144.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 11.62%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PulteGroup this week:

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,817.20. This represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $894,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,000. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PulteGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PulteGroup wasn't on the list.

While PulteGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here