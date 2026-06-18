Clough Capital Partners L P Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $831.80.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,043.19 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,110.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $718.42 and a 200-day moving average of $482.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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