Cloverfields Capital Group LP Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 328,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP owned about 0.11% of Graphic Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $11.70 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $23.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graphic Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graphic Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Graphic Packaging currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here