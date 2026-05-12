CME Group Inc. $CME Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $282.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.17 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

See Also

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