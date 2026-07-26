CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 497.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,253 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 519,723 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of CMS Energy worth $48,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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