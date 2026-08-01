CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Stock Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 180,270 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of CMS Energy worth $78,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,167 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,844,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 877,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $61,363,000 after purchasing an additional 111,075 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CMS shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of CMS Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 11.64%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. CMS Energy's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.47%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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