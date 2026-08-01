CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 187.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,881 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 223,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,308,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,587,000 after buying an additional 13,813,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,425,651 shares of the company's stock worth $202,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $89,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,824,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332,615 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 20,180,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899,583 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. CNH Industrial's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $12.25 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

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CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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