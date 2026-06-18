Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.69 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,060,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,402,945,000 after buying an additional 7,255,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,296,000 after buying an additional 6,878,304 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,171,378,000 after buying an additional 5,917,423 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,426,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,793,000 after buying an additional 5,370,253 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:TEVA opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $5,457,268.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. The trade was a 47.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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