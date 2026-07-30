Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Bought by Amundi

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amundi increased its Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stake by 13.4% in the first quarter, buying 401,683 additional shares to own 3.4 million shares valued at approximately $308.2 million.
  • Other institutional investors also raised or initiated positions, while hedge funds and institutional investors collectively owned 31.35% of CCEP.
  • CCEP shares recently traded near $111.10, close to their 12-month high, and analysts maintained a favorable outlook with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $107.88.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399,052 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 401,683 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.74% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $308,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 66.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 96,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 157.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 493,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 301,910 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CCEP opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Right Now?

Before you consider Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines