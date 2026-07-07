CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,649 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 166,734 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of CocaCola worth $176,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 548.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Up 2.1%

KO traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $84.73. 5,218,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,391,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $85.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $364.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola has been highlighted as a standout performer versus consumer staples peers and the broader market this year, reinforcing the view that investors are rewarding its steady earnings profile and defensive business model. Article Title

Coca-Cola has been highlighted as a standout performer versus consumer staples peers and the broader market this year, reinforcing the view that investors are rewarding its steady earnings profile and defensive business model. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pointed to Coca-Cola’s launch of five new hard-to-find flavors as a sign of continued brand innovation and a scarcity-driven strategy that could support demand and keep the company in the spotlight. Article Title

Coverage pointed to Coca-Cola’s launch of five new hard-to-find flavors as a sign of continued brand innovation and a scarcity-driven strategy that could support demand and keep the company in the spotlight. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained broadly constructive, with reports saying Coca-Cola carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating, and some pieces noted the stock was trading near or at an all-time high ahead of earnings. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained broadly constructive, with reports saying Coca-Cola carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating, and some pieces noted the stock was trading near or at an all-time high ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether North American volume growth can offset softer international trends, suggesting the market is watching whether strong U.S. demand can balance mixed global performance. Article Title

Several articles focused on whether North American volume growth can offset softer international trends, suggesting the market is watching whether strong U.S. demand can balance mixed global performance. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that North America chief Jennifer Mann will step down at the end of July, with CFO John Murphy taking interim responsibility. The move adds management uncertainty, but it does not appear to change the underlying operating outlook immediately. Article Title

The company announced that North America chief Jennifer Mann will step down at the end of July, with CFO John Murphy taking interim responsibility. The move adds management uncertainty, but it does not appear to change the underlying operating outlook immediately. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article downgraded the stock, which could temper some bullish sentiment after a strong run. Article Title

One Seeking Alpha article downgraded the stock, which could temper some bullish sentiment after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage said KO underperformed both the market and competitors on Monday, reflecting some short-term profit-taking after the stock’s strong climb. Article Title

Recent market coverage said KO underperformed both the market and competitors on Monday, reflecting some short-term profit-taking after the stock’s strong climb. Negative Sentiment: Talk of a “Big Beautiful Boycott” targeting Coca-Cola’s brands created a headline risk, even though articles noted fundamentals have so far outweighed boycott pressure. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.88.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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