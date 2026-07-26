CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,231 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock worth $269,330,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 49,056 shares of the company's stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $85.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett reportedly said Coca-Cola remains one of his preferred businesses, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a durable, high-quality consumer staple and potentially supporting investor confidence. Article Title

Warren Buffett reportedly said Coca-Cola remains one of his preferred businesses, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a durable, high-quality consumer staple and potentially supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Coca-Cola as a top dividend stock and a favorite among large investors may help reinforce the stock’s defensive, income-oriented appeal. Article Title

Articles highlighting Coca-Cola as a top dividend stock and a favorite among large investors may help reinforce the stock’s defensive, income-oriented appeal. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q2 earnings suggests Wall Street is watching for pricing strength and margin gains, which could support the stock if Coca-Cola beats expectations again. Article Title

Coverage ahead of Q2 earnings suggests Wall Street is watching for pricing strength and margin gains, which could support the stock if Coca-Cola beats expectations again. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply preview Coca-Cola’s upcoming results and key metrics, indicating investor focus is centered on the earnings release rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Several articles simply preview Coca-Cola’s upcoming results and key metrics, indicating investor focus is centered on the earnings release rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting near-term selling pressure on the shares. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting near-term selling pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst-style pieces argue investors could do better in other dividend stocks or Pepsico, which may create mild competition for Coca-Cola among income-focused buyers. Article Title

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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