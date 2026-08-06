CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Position Lifted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 867.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1,206.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,455,202 shares of company stock worth $123,620,742. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. CocaCola's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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