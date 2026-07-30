Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Stake Increased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,177,881 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 520,532 shares during the period. Amundi owned 1.30% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $379,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,262,362 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $1,243,096,000 after buying an additional 2,633,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,198 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $840,669,000 after acquiring an additional 987,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $690,959,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $673,651,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,680,508 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $554,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.820 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Trending Headlines about Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year EPS outlook: Cognizant increased its 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $5.70–$5.82 from $5.69 previously expected by analysts. Revenue-growth guidance calls for 4.0%–5.5% constant-currency growth, while adjusted operating-margin guidance remains at 16.0%–16.2%. Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cognizant increased its 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $5.70–$5.82 from $5.69 previously expected by analysts. Revenue-growth guidance calls for 4.0%–5.5% constant-currency growth, while adjusted operating-margin guidance remains at 16.0%–16.2%. Positive Sentiment: Solid Q2 operating performance: Revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, while adjusted EPS increased 4.6% to $1.37. Operating margin expanded to 15.9% from 15.6%, trailing-12-month bookings grew 5% to $29.1 billion, and Financial Services revenue jumped 12% to $1.73 billion. Cognizant also repurchased approximately $1.1 billion of shares. Cognizant Q2 Revenue Results

Revenue rose 4.5% year over year to $5.48 billion, while adjusted EPS increased 4.6% to $1.37. Operating margin expanded to 15.9% from 15.6%, trailing-12-month bookings grew 5% to $29.1 billion, and Financial Services revenue jumped 12% to $1.73 billion. Cognizant also repurchased approximately $1.1 billion of shares. Positive Sentiment: AI catalysts and analyst support: Cognizant’s expanded partnership with Anthropic and newly launched EMEA AI Unit support its strategy of helping enterprises scale agentic-AI deployments. William Blair analyst Maggie Nolan initiated a Buy rating, citing margin expansion, Financial Services momentum and AI-driven demand. William Blair Buy Rating

Cognizant’s expanded partnership with Anthropic and newly launched EMEA AI Unit support its strategy of helping enterprises scale agentic-AI deployments. William Blair analyst Maggie Nolan initiated a Buy rating, citing margin expansion, Financial Services momentum and AI-driven demand. Neutral Sentiment: Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 18, providing an annualized yield of roughly 2.4%.

Cognizant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 18, providing an annualized yield of roughly 2.4%. Negative Sentiment: Near-term spending caution: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $5.6–$5.7 billion is below the roughly $5.7 billion consensus, reflecting restrained discretionary IT spending and cautious client investment decisions. Cognizant Revenue Forecast

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $5.6–$5.7 billion is below the roughly $5.7 billion consensus, reflecting restrained discretionary IT spending and cautious client investment decisions. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $1.37 narrowly missed the $1.38 consensus estimate, although it improved from $1.31 a year earlier. Broader market pressure from higher oil prices and geopolitical tensions also created a challenging backdrop for technology shares.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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