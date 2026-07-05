Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,560 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,744,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 847.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $347,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $166,515,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2,597.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,304 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $124,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cria Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Wedbush set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $227.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.65.

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More Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $165.48 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Coinbase Global's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,941 over the last 90 days. 16.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

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