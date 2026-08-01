Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Stock Position Cut by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,226 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 469,624 shares of the company's stock worth $37,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,634 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 200,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,149,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the company's stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,443 shares of the company's stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Colgate-Palmolive

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted/base-business EPS was $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 consensus estimate and rising from $0.92 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Colgate-Palmolive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted/base-business EPS was $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 consensus estimate and rising from $0.92 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved, with GAAP and base-business gross margins expanding 140 basis points to 61.5%. Productivity gains and organic sales growth helped offset increased brand investment, while Latin America led regional growth and toothpaste maintained its global leadership. Colgate Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Margins

Profitability improved, with GAAP and base-business gross margins expanding 140 basis points to 61.5%. Productivity gains and organic sales growth helped offset increased brand investment, while Latin America led regional growth and toothpaste maintained its global leadership. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year sales forecast, with expected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion. Maintaining guidance supports stability, but the range signals limited visibility in a choppy consumer environment. Colgate-Palmolive Reaffirms Annual Sales Forecast

Management reaffirmed its full-year sales forecast, with expected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion. Maintaining guidance supports stability, but the range signals limited visibility in a choppy consumer environment. Negative Sentiment: North American demand remained muted, creating concern that the company’s strongest international performance may not fully offset weakness in its largest developed market. Investors also focused on management’s warning that new tariffs could outweigh a recent refund benefit, potentially pressuring future earnings. Colgate Warns New Tariffs Will Outweigh Recent Refund Windfall

North American demand remained muted, creating concern that the company’s strongest international performance may not fully offset weakness in its largest developed market. Investors also focused on management’s warning that new tariffs could outweigh a recent refund benefit, potentially pressuring future earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS declined 5% to $0.86 despite the adjusted earnings beat, and organic sales growth was only 2.4%. The combination of slower underlying growth, domestic weakness and tariff risk is outweighing the quarter’s positive margin and earnings performance.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CL opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

See Also

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