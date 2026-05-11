Colonial River Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Colonial River Investments LLC cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Vertiv Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $340.02 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $280.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertiv from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $281.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here