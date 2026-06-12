Colonial Trust Co SC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 529.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,992,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,393,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,592,310,000 after buying an additional 8,297,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 9,530,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,460,016,000 after buying an additional 7,377,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $103.03 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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