CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 1,415.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,781 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.14% of CommVault Systems worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $149.98 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.79.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment appears upbeat, with a Zacks article highlighting bullish analyst views on Commvault Systems (CVLT), which could help support the stock. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment appears upbeat, with a Zacks article highlighting bullish analyst views on Commvault Systems (CVLT), which could help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Commvault’s SaaS transition, recurring revenue growth, and strong free cash flow could justify a higher valuation over time. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Commvault’s SaaS transition, recurring revenue growth, and strong free cash flow could justify a higher valuation over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to the existing CVLT securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in investors’ focus but not adding new allegations. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to the existing CVLT securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in investors’ focus but not adding new allegations. Neutral Sentiment: Additional class-action updates say investors have until July 17 to seek lead-plaintiff status, reinforcing legal overhang but largely repeating prior notices. Article Title

Additional class-action updates say investors have until July 17 to seek lead-plaintiff status, reinforcing legal overhang but largely repeating prior notices. Negative Sentiment: New filings and attorney outreach from multiple firms expanded the securities-fraud case against Commvault, which can keep pressure on CVLT shares. Article Title

New filings and attorney outreach from multiple firms expanded the securities-fraud case against Commvault, which can keep pressure on CVLT shares. Negative Sentiment: Investor alerts highlighted claims that Commvault’s stock fell sharply after disappointing results and that executives later sold stock, reinforcing concerns about governance and growth expectations. Article Title

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $837,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,425,673.51. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $29,555.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,404,812.20. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,025 shares of company stock worth $5,748,457. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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