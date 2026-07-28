CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Stock Holdings Lifted by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,845 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. CommVault Systems comprises about 2.3% of American Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of CommVault Systems worth $42,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 188.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $485,911.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,092.50. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,973,400. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $149.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CommVault Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "hold" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $147.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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