Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $10.09 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 307.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,885 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 49,717 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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