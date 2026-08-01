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Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $102.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Home Depot logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Compass Capital Management increased its Home Depot position by 1,286.2% in the first quarter, ending with 312,835 shares worth approximately $102.89 million. Home Depot became the firm's largest holding, representing 6% of its portfolio.
  • Home Depot reported quarterly EPS of $3.43 and revenue of $41.77 billion, narrowly exceeding analyst expectations, while revenue rose 4.8% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $2.33 per share, equating to a 2.8% yield.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive view, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $371.71 versus the stock’s reported price of $332.72. However, several firms recently lowered their targets following the earnings report.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Home Depot.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1,286.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,835 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 290,267 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 6.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $102,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Home Depot by 901.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,132,275,000 after buying an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 33,026.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $770,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,956 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,607 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $332.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Leadership realignment targets growth: Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. The Home Depot Announces Organizational Realignment
  • Positive Sentiment: Greater investment in digital advertising: Home Depot is reportedly among the major brands increasing advertising on ChatGPT as OpenAI expands its mobile advertising business. If effective, the channel could help the retailer reach consumers researching home projects and drive online sales. Brands Betting Bigger on ChatGPT Ads

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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