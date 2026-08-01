Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the first quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 125,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,426 shares in the last quarter. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Samsung AI chip pact article

Broadcom’s reported multiyear memorandum of understanding with Samsung, valued at more than $200 billion, is expected to provide high-bandwidth memory and advanced manufacturing support for Broadcom’s next-generation AI accelerators through 2030. The arrangement could improve supply-chain capacity and strengthen Broadcom’s position in AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Apple manufacturing agreement article

Apple announced a multiyear agreement with Broadcom as part of its American Manufacturing Program. The partnership is expected to support more than $30 billion of investment in a U.S.-based silicon supply chain and advanced manufacturing equipment, adding a major customer-related opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Semiconductor ETF flows article

Semiconductor ETFs attracted significant new cash as chip stocks rallied on strong technology earnings, potentially increasing passive and sector-wide demand for AVGO shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Broadcom analyst upside article

Analysts continue to highlight Broadcom’s AI accelerators, networking products, strong bookings, and long-term contracts as drivers of semiconductor growth into fiscal 2027. Consensus estimates imply additional upside, while upward earnings revisions could provide near-term support. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Broadcom safer AI hardware article

Commentary characterizes Broadcom as a relatively safer AI-hardware investment and suggests its infrastructure exposure could benefit from strong Alphabet and broader hyperscaler AI spending. However, these views remain dependent on continued capital-expenditure growth and execution. Negative Sentiment: Broadcom recently underperformed the broader market during a pullback, highlighting sensitivity to elevated expectations. With a high earnings multiple after a powerful multiyear advance, investors may demand continued strong growth to justify the valuation. Broadcom market pullback article

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4%

Broadcom stock opened at $389.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $394.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.61 and a twelve month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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