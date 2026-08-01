Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $44.61 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,874 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 126,806 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 2.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $44,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitters Financial LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.83 and $5.38 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while management highlighted approximately 7% organic sales growth and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS. Boston Scientific Q2 earnings call highlights

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.83 and $5.38 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while management highlighted approximately 7% organic sales growth and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS. Positive Sentiment: Management’s multiyear restructuring plan is intended to improve efficiency and generate roughly $500 million in savings, supporting longer-term margins despite restructuring costs of up to $800 million. Reported workforce reductions are expected to affect operations in Ireland and Costa Rica. Boston Scientific restructuring cuts

Management’s multiyear restructuring plan is intended to improve efficiency and generate roughly $500 million in savings, supporting longer-term margins despite restructuring costs of up to $800 million. Reported workforce reductions are expected to affect operations in Ireland and Costa Rica. Positive Sentiment: Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9% year over year, with thrombectomy revenue rising 12.5% and embolization and access revenue increasing 20.0%. The results provide supportive operating momentum for Boston Scientific’s pending acquisition of Penumbra, although PEN will not issue full-year guidance during the transaction. Penumbra second-quarter financial results

Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9% year over year, with thrombectomy revenue rising 12.5% and embolization and access revenue increasing 20.0%. The results provide supportive operating momentum for Boston Scientific’s pending acquisition of Penumbra, although PEN will not issue full-year guidance during the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive but more cautious: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $74 target, while TD Cowen and Truist maintained Buy ratings despite lowering targets to $56 and $57. Argus reiterated a Hold rating, and BTIG reduced its expectations.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive but more cautious: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $74 target, while TD Cowen and Truist maintained Buy ratings despite lowering targets to $56 and $57. Argus reiterated a Hold rating, and BTIG reduced its expectations. Negative Sentiment: Boston Scientific lowered its full-year outlook because of headwinds affecting its electrophysiology and WATCHMAN portfolios. Analysts also cited a reset in expectations for these businesses, limiting the near-term upside from the earnings beat. Boston Scientific lowered full-year guidance

Boston Scientific lowered its full-year outlook because of headwinds affecting its electrophysiology and WATCHMAN portfolios. Analysts also cited a reset in expectations for these businesses, limiting the near-term upside from the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: A recall involving the Rapid Refill Continuous Injection System adds a product and execution risk, while the restructuring will create near-term charges before expected savings are realized. Boston Scientific earnings, recall and restructuring

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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