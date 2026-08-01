Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $61.17 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,188 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 105,327 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $61,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,021,470.96. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 67,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,931 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.93. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.42 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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