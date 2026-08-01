Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 124,401 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 4,306.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,290 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 124,401 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 3.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 243.0% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 16,556 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 30.2% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 887 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 729.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $454.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.59.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $412.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.91 and a 200-day moving average of $438.02. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

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S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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