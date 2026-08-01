Compass Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. J. Mark Nickell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $229,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts: Sign Up

More Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $592.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $591.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.66. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $642.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here