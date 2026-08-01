Compass Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $48,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,928,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $391.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.96 and a 1 year high of $556.23.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $397.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $468.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,067.70. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total transaction of $2,322,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,679,703. The trade was a 46.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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