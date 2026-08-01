Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,918 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,292 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 3.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $55,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,907,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $270,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $436.49 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $412.58 and its 200 day moving average is $426.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Zacks Research raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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