Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,978 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,582 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,978 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 3.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $53,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $287.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $281.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here